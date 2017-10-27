Accessibility Links

Tom Hanks to play robot creator in sci-fi film Bios from Game of Thrones director

Tom Hanks to play robot creator in sci-fi film Bios from Game of Thrones director

The Forrest Gump actor will join Miguel Sapochnik to film a post-apocalyptic story

Tom Hanks is set to go full sci-fi with his new film Bios. The movie will see Hanks as a dying man on a post-apocalyptic Earth who creates a robot to protect his dog. Variety reports this bot will “learn about love, friendship, and the meaning of human life.” So, think a live-action Wall-E, but with an ailing Tom Hanks.

The plot isn’t the only reason to get excited: the film will be directed by Game of Thrones’ Miguel Sapochnik, the man who helmed epic episode The Battle of the Bastards among others. Plus, it’ll be penned by Alien producer Ivor Powell and Craig Luck, who’s also working on Solo: A Star Wars Story. It’s also set to be produced by Kevin Misher and Back to the Future’s Robert Zemeckis. Altogether, quite a pedigree.

Studios are still competing over who gets the project, but filming is planned to start in early 2018.

However, we’ll see Hanks in cinemas this December as former Washington Post editor-in-chief Ben Bradlee in Steven Spielberg’s The Post.

