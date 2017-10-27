These Stranger Things fans took the day off to binge on season 2

"I'm so ready" "let's do this"

Friday 27th October 2017. A date that has long been imprinted on the brains of Stranger Things fans. And as season two of the breakout Netflix sci-fi hit drops all in one go, many have been counting down the hours…

How I've spent my off day so far #StrangerThings2 pic.twitter.com/s97leIPq7c — Carmelo sala (@sala_carmelo) October 26, 2017

Some have been hoping for a last-minute miracle…

Do you think we could get tomorrow declared a national holiday so that my boss will give me the day off in order to watch #StrangerThings2 ? pic.twitter.com/NF8Cm8O0ub — Lauren (@aGeekyBlonde) October 27, 2017

But others have been planning this for a lot longer than that, and whether they’re staying up late in the US or getting up early in the UK, they’ve taken the day off to make damn sure nothing is going to keep them from the instant gratification of their binge watch…

Booked the day off work. Let’s do this #StrangerThings2 — Rhys Hooper (@hooper_rhys) October 27, 2017

Some lucky fans didn’t even need to book a day off, the timing was just right…

Just as well it’s half term or we’d have had to take the day off school to watch #StrangerThings2 #StrangerThingsS2 #eggos pic.twitter.com/1IXEaPArTw — Rod Main (@gotofig2) October 27, 2017

#StrangerThings2 hits Netflix tomorrow & I have the day off from work & school tomorrow! Life is good! 😊😈 — Kiki Cathy BAEZ💖 (@xoxokiki___) October 26, 2017

#StrangerThings2 is out and I have a day off Uni! Yassss! — Joslyn (@joslyn_z) October 27, 2017

I do love my day off #StrangerThings2 binge time — The Loser's Club (@YourSweetVenom7) October 27, 2017

And some people really wish they had…

Wish I'd taken the day off to watch #StrangerThings2 gonna be annoying to have to wait until after work — Andrew S Maxwell (@andrewmaxwell19) October 27, 2017

Oh Gosh, I am so excited. I should've taken the day off work though #StrangerThings2 — Marls (@MarleyakaTroy) October 26, 2017

Looks like there will be a lot of people clock-watching today…

Stranger Things season 2 is available on Netflix now