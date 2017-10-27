Accessibility Links

These Stranger Things fans took the day off to binge on season 2

"I'm so ready" "let's do this"

Stranger Things kids

Friday 27th October 2017. A date that has long been imprinted on the brains of Stranger Things fans. And as season two of the breakout Netflix sci-fi hit drops all in one go, many have been counting down the hours…

Some have been hoping for a last-minute miracle…

But others have been planning this for a lot longer than that, and whether they’re staying up late in the US or getting up early in the UK, they’ve taken the day off to make damn sure nothing is going to keep them from the instant gratification of their binge watch…

Some lucky fans didn’t even need to book a day off, the timing was just right…

And some people really wish they had…

Looks like there will be a lot of people clock-watching today…

Stranger Things season 2 is available on Netflix now

Paul Jones

Deputy Editor - RadioTimes.com

