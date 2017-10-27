New Justice League trailer finally gives us a glance at the villain

Believe it or not it’s only about three weeks until we see the release of Warner Bros’ superhero team-up movie Justice League, but there’s still a lot we don’t know. How does Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) convince the other heroes to join his cause? How can they defeat the hordes of parademons? And why does Aquaman’s (Jason Momoa) TRIdent have five prongs?

Advertisement

For now, the answers to these questions remain a mystery. But a new trailer for the film does soothe our minds when it comes to one nagging issue, namely that we hadn’t seen all that much of Justice League’s main villain Steppenwolf, played by Rome and Game of Thrones star Ciaran Hinds (unless you watched a deleted post-credits scene where he met Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor for… some reason during the events of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice).

But in this new trailer (mainly intended for international audiences) we finally see a bit more of Steppenwolf (a General for future main villain Darkseid), as he hits the ground with his big hammer, pronounces the end of our world and generally acts like a stone-cold killer.

“Please – we have families!” one victim sobs fearfully.

“Why does everyone keep telling me that?” Steppenwolf responds, presumably right before continuing his murderous rampage.

Only a few weeks left to see if Steppenwolf’s bark is worse than his bite.

Advertisement

Justice League is released in UK cinemas on Friday 17th November