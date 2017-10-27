Accessibility Links

Who plays Tom Bailey in ITV’s Liar? Meet Warren Brown

Everything you need to know about the former Hollyoaks star

Tom Bailey in ITV’s Liar is played by Warren Brown.

Tom is Laura’s (Jianne Froggatt) ex-boyfriend. The two have known each other for years and years, and remain on good terms – even though the relationship is over. He works in the police force and is protective of Laura, but he has his own “web of lies”.

Where have I seen him before? Warren Brown will be familiar to fans of Hollyoaks, where he played Lee Hibbs. He was in the BBC drama series Occupation, and starred as DS Ripley in Idris Elba’s crime drama Luther.

