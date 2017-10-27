Accessibility Links

Who plays Luke Earlham in ITV’s Liar? Meet Jamie Flatters 

Everything you need to know about the So Awkward star

Luke Earlham Liar

Luke is the only child of widower Andrew Earlham. He is one of Laura’s pupils at school, where he can be a bit of a troublemaker.

Where have I seen him before? Jamie Flatters is a relative newcomer to the world of acting and before Liar is probably best known to most TV viewers for his role as Matt Furnish in the television series So Awkward.

He also appeared as Kieran in the Nemesis episode of TV mini series Flat TV.

According to the IMDB he is currently involved in the Avatar 2 film project.

Meet the full cast of Liar here

Everything Liar

Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd in Liar
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

