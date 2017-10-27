Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Who plays Laura Nielson in ITV’s Liar? Meet Joanne Froggatt

Who plays Laura Nielson in ITV’s Liar? Meet Joanne Froggatt

Everything you need to know about the former Downton Abbey star

Joanne Froggatt as Laura in Liar

Laura Nielson in Liar is played by Joanne Froggatt.

Advertisement

Laura teaches English at a local secondary school. When we meet her she is single for the first time in many years as her ex-boyfriend Tom moves the last of his stuff out of her flat. She is persuaded to go out with the handsome father of one of her students, and the date goes well – until it doesn’t.

Where have I seen her before? Most famously, Joanne Froggatt starred as lady’s maid Anna Bates in Downton Abbey, winning a Golden Globe for best supporting actress. She’s also been in Coronation Street, Murder in the Outback, and recently in the ITV series Dark Angel – where she played the serial killer Mary Ann Cotton.

Advertisement

Meet the full cast of Liar here

Pre-order Liar on Blu-ray and DVD now

Tags

Latest news

Olivia Colman will star as the Queen in The Crown

The Crown fans are unbelievably excited to see Olivia Colman as the new Queen Elizabeth

14298625-low_res-louis-theroux-b9816f2

Louis Theroux records mock doc voiceover for parody Twitter account

Everything Downton Abbey

Joanne Froggatt as Laura in Liar
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

140995.24c33b66-eedf-40f1-a4ad-c13db14338ea

Downton’s Joanne Froggatt is a serious schoolteacher in first-look image from ITV thriller Liar

LIAR_EPISODE1_07 (1)

Liar sends out exactly the wrong message about women – and men

132821.b377b883-193d-417e-a971-a0b9e40ef0a8

The Missing writers pen new ITV mystery The Widow

Rellik Liar BBC ITV

Rellik or Liar? Viewers deliver their verdict on BBC and ITV dramas

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more