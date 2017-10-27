Who plays Andrew Earlham in ITV’s Liar? Meet Ioan Gruffudd

Everything you need to know about the Titanic and Fantastic Four star

Andrew Earham in Liar is played by Ioan Gruffudd.

Andrew is a highly-respected cardiac surgeon, popular with his colleagues and patients. A widower, he decides to ask Laura out when he bumps into her at the school. After his date Andrew tells everyone he had a perfect evening, but he has a completely different account of events compared to Laura’s.

Where have I seen him before? Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd played Fifth Officer Harold Lowe in the classic movie Titanic. In the 20 years since, he’s been in Fantastic Four, Amazing Grave, W, and the original Poldark.

