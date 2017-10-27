Accessibility Links

Hollyoaks: new stunt pictures reveal terror for the teens in school explosion

Who will make it out alive when the gang get trapped in a collapsed corridor?

The wait is almost over for the 2017 Hollyoaks stunt, as tonight’s E4 episode sets off the chain of events that lead to the school being engulfed in a fireball after a gas explosion, with a number of characters trapped inside and fighting for their lives.

WEEK COMMENCING 30 OCTOBER, C4, 6:30PM
Following a showdown with Neeta Kaur over her affair with Hunter McQueen, jealous Mac Nightingale inadvertently causes a gas blast which rips through Hollyoaks High.

Sixth formers Alfie Nightingale, Yasmine Maalik, Tom Cunningham, Peri Lomax and Lily Drinkwell find there is now way out when rubble blocks their exits after the floor caves in.

Brave Prince McQueen attempts to come to the rescue by using his window cleaning ladder to bridge the gap so the gang can crawl across to safety on the other side. Peri is first to climb, but will everyone else manage to make it? Let’s hope nobody looks down while they’re crawling along…

Also in danger are Darren Osborne and Luke Morgan who become trapped in an air vent while trying to escape – facing possible death, Luke is pushed to confess a shocking secret to his old friend…

With at least one character set to perish over the next seven days, it’s set to be a week to remember in Hollyoaks village as lives get turned upside down and families are shattered. Who will survive?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm, and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

Everything Hollyoaks

News, photos, videos and full episode guide









