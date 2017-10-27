Frank Skinner artwork competition winners and finalists

Did your painting make it in to our gallery?

Thank you all for your submissions for the Frank Skinner artwork competition. Frank was given the difficult task of selecting the winner and said:

“I was honestly amazed by the fabulous paintings that were submitted. There are so many talented people out there. I chose Lesley’s painting because I love the suggestion that there’s always a sunnier, greener world slightly revealing itself between the cracks in ours.”

Below is Lesley’s painting followed by a selection of our other finalists.