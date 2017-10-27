Accessibility Links

Frank Skinner artwork competition winners and finalists

Did your painting make it in to our gallery?

Winner

Thank you all for your submissions for the Frank Skinner artwork competition. Frank was given the difficult task of selecting the winner and said:

“I was honestly amazed by the fabulous paintings that were submitted. There are so many talented people out there. I chose Lesley’s painting because I love the suggestion that there’s always a sunnier, greener world slightly revealing itself between the cracks in ours.”

Below is Lesley’s painting followed by a selection of our other finalists.

Lesley Rowe, Cumbira
Lesley Rowe, Cumbira
Sobia Nasser
Sobia Nasser
Lee Berry, Redruth
Lee Berry, Redruth
David Synes
David Synes
Andy Sargent, Nuneaton
Andy Sargent, Nuneaton
Valerie
Valerie
Roger Jenkins, Merseyside
Roger Jenkins, Merseyside
Clara Brown, Blackburn
Clara Brown, Blackburn
Paula Hawkins
Paula Hawkins
Mark Frayne
Mark Frayne
Dilys Lonsdale
Dilys Lonsdale

