EastEnders: Mick Carter turns to crime to save the Queen Vic?

Will the landlord go to desperate lengths to save his beloved boozer?

EastEnders favourite Mick Carter has vowed to keep hold of the Queen Vic in the face of Weyland & Co’s efforts to oust his family – but how far will he go?

Battle lines were drawn in tonight’s EastEnders after Mick told Chairman Hugo that he wasn’t going to be bought off, saying that he would prefer to “rob a bank” in order to come up with the £60,000 the company is demanding for repairs.

This evening’s drama saw the Carters offered a pay-off should they have opted to sell the leasehold on the pub. But Mick ended up standing his ground and refusing to accept Hugo and Fi’s offer.

Cliffhanger scenes then saw the Chairman ridiculing both the Carters’ marriage and their business sense – personal digs that made Linda realise that Fi had been sharing personal information about her family.

As Linda snapped and threw a drink in Fi’s face, a furious Hugo told the Carters that he would be back…to evict them. But something tells us that Mick won’t be beaten so easily. No doubt they’ll go all out to raise the cash, but might they do so by illegal means?

A clue came recently following the announcement by EastEnders that Sleeping with the Enemy star Patrick Bergin would be joining the cast to play a “charismatic old-school villain” by the name of Aidan Joseph Patrick Maguire.

Maguire will turn out to be a former cellmate of Phil Mitchell’s – and Bergin is set to be sharing scenes with both Steve McFadden and Danny Dyer. With a plotline involving matters that aren’t strictly legitimate, might Mick be turning to a life of crime?

Said John Yorke, creative director at EastEnders, of Patrick Bergin’s signing: “It’s a huge honour to have him on board, where he’ll be working hand in hand with Phil Mitchell and Mick Carter to carry a truly explosive storyline for Christmas and New Year. We can’t wait to get started.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s a review of the past week in Walford.

