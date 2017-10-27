Accessibility Links

Dominic Cooper’s Amazon show Preacher has been renewed for season 3

Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy will be back on the road when Preacher returns for a third series

Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga in Preacher

Good news for fans of Dominic Cooper’s rogue Texan preacher Jesse Custer: Preacher will officially be back for series three.

Sharing the news, series co-creator Seth Rogen tweeted a shot of Jesse at the bar with a glass of whiskey and a cigarette, alongside Ruth Negga’s badass character Tulip and Joseph Gilgun’s Irish vampire Cassidy.

The next series will air in 2018 on AMC. An Amazon Prime UK air date has not been announced.

This team of three have been on a road trip to find God, landing them in the middle of a twisted battle spanning Heaven, Hell and everything in between. Season two saw them head to New Orleans, and then to Angelville to rescue Tulip.

Preacher is based on the series of graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon.

