Doctor Who’s Russell T Davies lays into EastEnders for “worst story in the history of stories”

What next for Max Branning and his evil plans for Albert Square?

Max Branning in EastEnders

Former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies was so frustrated by the latest EastEnders episode that he branded it the “worst story in the history of stories”.

Now, there are some pretty bad stories out there, but the screenwriter seemed adamant that this beats them all.

This is the worst story in the history of stories.

Davies is seriously not enjoying the latest developments in Max Branning’s scheme to take down Albert Square, sharing his frustration online after the showdown between Max and James Willmott-Brown.

Max may have stood up to his evil boss, refusing to drag Carmel Kazemi any further into his scheme – but what will the fallout be?

It all ended with the “doof doofs” so we’ll have to wait to see if there’s a dramatic conclusion. Hopefully it’s up to scratch or Davies will get even angrier.

Everything EastEnders

Max Branning in EastEnders
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

