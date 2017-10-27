Accessibility Links

Coronation Street: Phelan has murder in mind – but will Andy pull the trigger?

Who will get out of this one alive?

Evil Pat Phelan (Connor McIntyre) looks set to reach the point of no return in tonight’s Coronation Street when he goes all out for revenge.

As fans have seen this week, Phelan has now taken former co-conspirator Vinny (Ian Kelsey) hostage after arming himself with a gun.

Phelan has managed to convince his other captive Andy (Oliver Farnworth) that he will set him free if he helps keep Vinny a prisoner.

But it soon becomes clear in this evening’s double bill (7.30/8.30pm) that Pat has murder in mind – and he expects Andy to kill Vinny in order to buy his freedom.

In this new images, released today by ITV, an abandoned paper factory is the scene of a sinister showdown where an on-the-edge Phelan tries to convince Andy to pull the trigger.

But will Andy succumb to Phelan’s manipulation? And will anyone be getting out of this situation alive?

Speaking recently to RadioTimes.com, Connor McIntyre said of the upcoming drama: “The Rubicon is crossed. When people say to me on the street, ‘How many have you killed now?’, I always reply, ‘I haven’t actually killed anyone yet.’

“But they already think I’m a serial killer. That perception is already there…”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

Tags

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Everything Coronation Street

ITV - DB
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

