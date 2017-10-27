AJ Pritchard’s back in the land of the living for Strictly Halloween Week

The professional dancer had to miss rehearsals earlier in the week after being struck down by a bug

AJ Pritchard will be back on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend after he was forced to withdraw from full rehearsals earlier this week due to illness.

His celebrity partner Mollie King had to practice with a back-up dancer, but it’s been confirmed that AJ is now fighting fit and will be back in the ballroom for Strictly’s Halloween Week.

The pair are due to perform the Cha Cha to Better the Devil You Know by Kylie Minogue and AJ was reportedly assisting during training to advise on choreography, but using a stand-in to practise with Molly so that he didn’t pass on his bug.

Better the devil you know, right @Aj11Ace? So much fun, as always, with @ZoeTheBall this evening. We love her too much 😘 pic.twitter.com/XgqGEYwUWx — MOLLIE KING (@MollieKing) October 26, 2017

Judging by Mollie’s tweet, suffice it to say he’s A-OK now. Let’s just hope all that blood and gore on Saturday night doesn’t turn his stomach again…

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday at 6:35pm on BBC1.