What time is Tin Star on TV?

Everything you need to know about Sky’s epic new revenge drama

tin star tim roth

When is it on TV?

Tin Star continues on Thursday 26th October at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.

If you don’t have Sky Atlantic you can also find it on Amazon Prime Video, scheduled for release on 29th September.

What is it about?

28 Weeks Later writer Rowan Joffe has penned the show, which follows Jim Worth, a former London detective beginning a new life as police chief in the idyllic town of Little Big Bear in the Rockies.

Worth’s new-found utopia is shattered by the opening of an oil refinery nearby, which heralds a wave of drugs, prostitution and organised crime in the town.

Jim takes a stand, unleashing a sequence of bloody and tragic events that recall his violent, alcoholic past as the line between hero and villain becomes increasingly blurred.

Who’s in the cast?

Tim Roth plays the lead, joined by Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks, Rogue One’s Genevieve O’Reilly, True Blood’s Christopher Heyerdahl and more.

