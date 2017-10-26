Weather presenter gets an uncontrollable fit of the giggles thanks to caption error

When the word “ex-offender” appeared beneath her on the screen, forecaster Kawser Quamer could not contain her laughter

A BBC weather presenter got a serious fit of the giggles during a live broadcast when a captioning error led to her being labelled as an “ex-offender”.

Advertisement

Kawser Quamer was presenting the weather for BBC Scotland when the words “Aaron Ramsay – Ex-offender” appeared beneath her on the screen.

Qaumer tried, in vain, to fight back the giggles, even turning away from the camera multiple times, only for another glitch to happen minutes later which labelled her “Julia Cree – Throughcare Support Worker”.

You mean @KawserQuamer and @CatrionaShearer? Afraid I can't think what you would be referring to…. pic.twitter.com/MG2USCSvP8 — Simon McCoy (@BBCSimonMcCoy) October 25, 2017

Quamer later joked she’d need to get an ambulance home after her car-crash broadcast, and said she was mortified on Twitter…

Advertisement

Oh how we love live television…