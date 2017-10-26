Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Watch the incredible moment a flying fish devours an unassuming bird on Blue Planet II

Watch the incredible moment a flying fish devours an unassuming bird on Blue Planet II

Poor fella never saw it coming

Planet Earth II (BBC, EH)

It’s a cruel old world out there, as a bird featured in this new Blue Planet II clip discovers in its dying moments before it is eaten alive by a flying fish.

Advertisement

In the action-packed footage, we see giant trevallies indulge in a feast of fledgelings for dinner.

As David Attenborough wisely explains in the voiceover, the birds know not to fly too close to the water’s surface, but sometimes they just get tired, you know, and thirsty.

Also, the trevallies are a clever breed, and can calculate the air speed, altitude and trajectory of birds.

It’s evil genius – and one of just many incredible moments captured in the new six-part BBC series.

Advertisement

Blue Planet II begins on Sunday 29th October at 8pm on BBC1

Tags

Ellie Harrison

Writer/researcher, RadioTimes.com

Latest news

Winona Ryder in Stranger Things 2 (Netflix, HF)

Some Stranger Things fan theories actually come true in season 2

Stranger Things season 2

How did Stranger Things become Netflix’s biggest show?

Everything Blue Planet II

Planet Earth II (BBC, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

14347693-low_res-blue-planet-ii

Everything you need to know about Blue Planet II on BBC1

Blue Planet II BBC

The Blue Planet II trailer is, unsurprisingly, simply stunning

David Attenborough (Getty)

David Attenborough, Louis Theroux, Michael Parkinson and more to feature in new BBC iPlayer ‘From the Archive’ collection

Attenborough Jumbo

David Attenborough to tell the tragic story of the elephant that inspired Dumbo

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more