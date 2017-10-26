Accessibility Links

The best horror films on Netflix UK

The best horror films on Netflix UK

The streaming giant has got spooks, scares and chills aplenty in its movie back catalogue

Gerald's Game (Netflix, BA)

Want something suitably scary or creepy to watch? Fire up Netflix and flick through a whole dungeon-full of suitably cobwebbed, blood-spattered movie mayhem…

Click the link to read the Radio Times experts’ verdict, then hit that Netflix search box.

MUNCH! Gory zombie horror

The Return of The Living Dead
Enjoyable semi-sequel to George Romero’s 1968 cult classic

World War Z
Brad Pitt remains serene in the face of fast-moving zombie hordes

Evil Dead (2013)
A true reboot of Sam Raimi’s 1981 classic, with sharp dialogue, humour and plenty of gore

SPLAT! Creatures, monsters and mutants

Black Sheep
Tremendous Kiwi romp about sheep that have gone baaaaaaad

Sharknado
Is it superior to Citizen Kane and Vertigo? The debate continues

The Descent
A brilliantly constructed panic attack from British director Neil Marshall

AAAAAAAAAAH! Teen screamers

It Follows
A teenage girl becomes cursed by a supernatural monster as a result of her first sexual encounter

Carrie
In the 2013 remake, Carrie is still massively cheesed off

Battle Royale
Japanese students fight to the death in a cracking cult classic

HMMMMMMM! Mind-blowing psychological thrillers

Gerald’s Game
Recent Netflix adapation of a small-scale suspense tale from the master of horror, Stephen King

Babadook
Your childhood nightmares realised

Let The Right One In
A Swedish vampire masterpiece

BOO! Scary ghost stories

Paranormal Activity
Back to scary basics with a cheap but effective haunted-house shocker

The Amityville Horror (2005)
Ryan Reynolds moves into a haunted house

The Woman in Black
Daniel Radcliffe’s solicitor works on a will-drafting job with a twist

Watch all these movies at Netflix UK

