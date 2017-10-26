The best horror films on Netflix UK
The streaming giant has got spooks, scares and chills aplenty in its movie back catalogue
Want something suitably scary or creepy to watch? Fire up Netflix and flick through a whole dungeon-full of suitably cobwebbed, blood-spattered movie mayhem…
Click the link to read the Radio Times experts’ verdict, then hit that Netflix search box.
MUNCH! Gory zombie horror
The Return of The Living Dead
Enjoyable semi-sequel to George Romero’s 1968 cult classic
World War Z
Brad Pitt remains serene in the face of fast-moving zombie hordes
Evil Dead (2013)
A true reboot of Sam Raimi’s 1981 classic, with sharp dialogue, humour and plenty of gore
SPLAT! Creatures, monsters and mutants
Black Sheep
Tremendous Kiwi romp about sheep that have gone baaaaaaad
Sharknado
Is it superior to Citizen Kane and Vertigo? The debate continues
The Descent
A brilliantly constructed panic attack from British director Neil Marshall
AAAAAAAAAAH! Teen screamers
It Follows
A teenage girl becomes cursed by a supernatural monster as a result of her first sexual encounter
Carrie
In the 2013 remake, Carrie is still massively cheesed off
Battle Royale
Japanese students fight to the death in a cracking cult classic
HMMMMMMM! Mind-blowing psychological thrillers
Gerald’s Game
Recent Netflix adapation of a small-scale suspense tale from the master of horror, Stephen King
Babadook
Your childhood nightmares realised
Let The Right One In
A Swedish vampire masterpiece
BOO! Scary ghost stories
Paranormal Activity
Back to scary basics with a cheap but effective haunted-house shocker
The Amityville Horror (2005)
Ryan Reynolds moves into a haunted house
The Woman in Black
Daniel Radcliffe’s solicitor works on a will-drafting job with a twist
