Strictly’s Neil Jones will partner Konnie Huq in Blue Peter-themed Children in Need special

Six former and current hosts of the children's programme will come together to vie for Glitterball glory

The pairings for Strictly Come Dancing’s Children in Need special have been confirmed, and Neil Jones and Chloe Hewitt finally have partners!

Six Blue Peter presenters past and present will compete in Strictly Come Dancing’s Children in Need special next month, and now it’s been announced which of the Strictly pros will be partnering Konnie Huq, Tim Vincent, Anthea Turner, Diane-Louise Jordan, Mark Curry and current presenter of the CBBC show Radii Chinyanganya.

The pairings are as follows:

Konnie Huq and Neil Jones

Radzi Chinyanganya and Chloe Hewitt

Tim Vincent and Dianne Buswell

Anthea Turner and Brendan Cole

Diane-Louise Jordan and Pasha Kovalev

Mark Curry and Amy Dowden

Huq, who earlier this year was voted Britain’s favourite Blue Peter presenter by RadioTimes.com readers, said: “I’ve got two left feet but hopefully we’ll put them right, well one of them anyway! Looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile former Catchphrase host Curry added: “Blue Peter, Strictly Come Dancing and BBC Children in Need are some of the most famous programmes in television history. I’m proud to be a part of all three of these legendary shows by taking part in our Strictly special.”

Diane-Louise Jordan, who hosted the show between 1990 and 1996, bravely added: “I’m a former Trustee for BBC Children in Need as well as a massive Strictly fan. Blue Peter will always be my first love. So to have an opportunity to combine all three is thrilling! It’s also terrifying because (as all who know and love me will testify) I can’t dance… But as it’s for charity I gladly accept the challenge!”

Curry revealed he was “in equal measure excited and terrified to be taking part”, while current host Radzi Chinyanganya said it was “an absolute honour” to be part of the special episode.

“Just keeping my fingers crossed that Craig is feeling kind…!” he added, rather optimistically.

The special episode of Strictly Come Dancing will be presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman and will air as part of the BBC Children in Need 2017 appeal show on Friday 17th November on BBC1.