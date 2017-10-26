Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Strictly’s Mollie King rehearsing with back-up dancer after pro partner AJ Pritchard falls ill

Strictly’s Mollie King rehearsing with back-up dancer after pro partner AJ Pritchard falls ill

It is hoped Pritchard will recover in time for his and Mollie's Cha Cha on this Saturday's show

Mollie King AJ Pritchard on Strictly Come Dancing (BBC, EH)

Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard has been forced to withdraw from full rehearsals due to illness – leaving celebrity partner Mollie King to practice with a back-up dancer.

Advertisement

Pritchard has been struck down with a bug and although he has still been attending rehearsals and is expected to recover in time for Saturday, a back-up has been brought in to rehearse with King, RadioTimes.com can confirm.

The pair are due to perform the Cha Cha to Better the Devil You Know by Kylie Minogue on Halloween Week and AJ has been around to advise on choreography, but is using a stand-in to practise with Molly so that he doesn’t pass on his bug.

The Cha Cha is considered one of the hardest dances, so King and Pritchard are up for a challenge regardless…

Advertisement

Get well soon, AJ!

Tags

Ellie Harrison

Writer/researcher, RadioTimes.com

Latest news

Andi Mack (Getty, EH)

Disney Channel to feature first ever gay storyline

millie

Good Morning Britain pranks terrified Millie Bobby Brown during Stranger Things interview

Everything Strictly Come Dancing

BBC, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

BBC, SL

Strictly Come Dancing Halloween Week song and dance list: will Aston Merrygold score his first 10?

leaderboard

Strictly Come Dancing week five: who is top of the leaderboard?

Strictly jo clifton

Joanne Clifton: Charlotte Hawkins was the right celebrity to leave Strictly this week – and Gemma Atkinson is becoming the dark horse

Piers Morgan, Charlotte Hawkins

Piers Morgan challenges Strictly judge Shirley Ballas on Good Morning Britain for forgetting Charlotte Hawkins’ name

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more