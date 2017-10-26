Strictly’s Mollie King rehearsing with back-up dancer after pro partner AJ Pritchard falls ill

It is hoped Pritchard will recover in time for his and Mollie's Cha Cha on this Saturday's show

Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard has been forced to withdraw from full rehearsals due to illness – leaving celebrity partner Mollie King to practice with a back-up dancer.

Pritchard has been struck down with a bug and although he has still been attending rehearsals and is expected to recover in time for Saturday, a back-up has been brought in to rehearse with King, RadioTimes.com can confirm.

The pair are due to perform the Cha Cha to Better the Devil You Know by Kylie Minogue on Halloween Week and AJ has been around to advise on choreography, but is using a stand-in to practise with Molly so that he doesn’t pass on his bug.

The Cha Cha is considered one of the hardest dances, so King and Pritchard are up for a challenge regardless…

Thank you so so much for voting us through 🎉 I can’t wait to get back in the rehearsal room and learn a new dance. #ChaChaCha @bbcstrictly pic.twitter.com/La2xxoHtl8 — MOLLIE KING (@MollieKing) October 22, 2017

Get well soon, AJ!