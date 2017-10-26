Stranger Things gets an after-show series on Netflix

The sci-fi breakout will inspire seven episodes of analysis hosted by "super fan" Jim Rash

Stranger Things is getting an official after-show, courtesy of Netflix.

Advertisement

Last year’s break-out sci-fi hit returns for a second series on October 27th with nine new episodes landing on the streaming service for fans to binge on.

This time around it will be accompanied by Beyond Stranger Things – a post-show rehash hosted by writer, producer, actor and “super fan” Jim Rash.

The new format will offer a digest for fans with behind-the-scenes stories, exploration of the inspiration for the series and deep dive analysis of the second season. Guests will include Ross and Matt Duffer, who create the show, and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Sean Astin, Gaten Matarazzo, David Harbour, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard and many more.

The spin-off show will comprise of seven episodes and mark the first time Netflix has experimented with after-show programming, following in the footsteps of network TV formats Talking Dead (which airs on AMC after The Walking Dead), and Talking Dad and Talking Saul, broadcast after Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Here in the UK, Sky have seen success with their after-show Thronecast, hosted by Sue Perkins and Jamie East, which airs after episodes of Game of Thrones.

Advertisement

Beyond Stranger Things is considered a Netflix original and will drop its seven episodes on 27th October, although fans are encouraged not to begin watching until they have seen the entire second season in order to avoid spoilers. The after-show will automatically play for viewers as soon as they finish watching the final episode.