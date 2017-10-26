S Club 7’s Hannah Spearritt joins EastEnders – to play Karen Taylor’s sister

"I can't wait to see the Square in the flesh....Walford here I come!” said the star

S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt is to play Karen Taylor’s sister Kandice on EastEnders.

“I’m over the moon to be joining the show – it’s such a huge part of British telly. I’m really looking forward to getting started and I can’t wait to see the Square in the flesh…. Walford here I come!” said Spearritt today.

The star – who has also appeared in the likes of Primeval, Death in Paradise and Agatha Christie’s Marple – will appear in a couple of episodes of the BBC1 soap later this year.

The Taylor family made their debut back in May, but fans have yet to hear much about Karen’s younger sibling.

Bosses are currently staying tight-lipped on the details surrounding Kandice’s arrival, though speculation will inevitably mount as to whether she’ll be as gobby as the rest of her on-screen clan.

Spearritt’s casting comes following the news earlier this week that Tamzin Outhwaite is to rejoin EastEnders in 2018 to reprise the role of Mel Owen.

