Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
S Club 7’s Hannah Spearritt joins EastEnders – to play Karen Taylor’s sister

S Club 7’s Hannah Spearritt joins EastEnders – to play Karen Taylor’s sister

"I can't wait to see the Square in the flesh....Walford here I come!” said the star

BBC - DB

S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt is to play Karen Taylor’s sister Kandice on EastEnders.

Advertisement

“I’m over the moon to be joining the show – it’s such a huge part of British telly. I’m really looking forward to getting started and I can’t wait to see the Square in the flesh…. Walford here I come!” said Spearritt today.

The star – who has also appeared in the likes of Primeval, Death in Paradise and Agatha Christie’s Marple – will appear in a couple of episodes of the BBC1 soap later this year.

The Taylor family made their debut back in May, but fans have yet to hear much about Karen’s younger sibling.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Hannah Spearritt attends a press conference to announce new plans for S Club 7 at Ham Yard Hotel on November 17, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Bosses are currently staying tight-lipped on the details surrounding Kandice’s arrival, though speculation will inevitably mount as to whether she’ll be as gobby as the rest of her on-screen clan.

Spearritt’s casting comes following the news earlier this week that Tamzin Outhwaite is to rejoin EastEnders in 2018 to reprise the role of Mel Owen.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our Week in Walford review show.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Latest news

The Apprentice's Lord Sugar, Karren Brady and Claude Littner

The Apprentice 2017: the weekly results

Siobhan Smith

Siobhan Smith details the “horrible” and “horrendous” abuse she’s received from Apprentice viewers

Everything EastEnders

BBC - DB
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Week 36 - Phil and Billy1

EastEnders: Billy punches Phil in shock confrontation

eastenders_cafe_fire

EastEnders: main character to be killed in gas explosion

Ambulance_Crash_EastEnders_sdjdfjasjsadjsajspoads

Who was in the EastEnders ambulance crash? Johnny, Abi or Steven?

p00q3n0xJWB_EastEnders_sdjspdjaspjs

EastEnders: who is James Willmott-Brown?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more