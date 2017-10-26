Good Morning Britain pranks terrified Millie Bobby Brown during Stranger Things interview
The Eleven actress and co-star Noah Schnapp were left screaming after a demon turned their chat with Richard Arnold upside down
She may be able to crush a Demogorgon with her mind, but Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown was left terrified after getting pranked on Good Morning Britain today.
Speaking to GMB’s Richard Arnold alongside co-star Noah Schnapp (who plays Will Byers in the Netflix series), the Eleven actor screamed and jumped out of her seat when a hooded figure emerged out of the bathroom mid-interview. Schnapp too let out a “Holy crap!” during the scare.
Not in on the prank either, Arnold bolted out of his seat too, before bursting into laughter. “I am 47 years old, I could have had a heart attack!” he shouted. Turning to Brown, he said, “You are dead to me!”
And when Arnold asked if Brown knew about the trick, she replied: “Do you think I would have reacted like that if I were? I had no idea!”
Sorry @milliebbrown for giving you such a fright… but it was worth it for @RichardAArnold's reaction, no? https://t.co/ZdZpI3VMo1 pic.twitter.com/rn0PRhNhvB
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 26, 2017
Fortunately, the interview got back on track, but it wasn’t the end of the scares for Arnold. While in the GMB studio later on, a person dressed in a werewolf suit sprung out of a box behind him.
😂😂😂 It's going to take a while for @RichardAArnold to live this one down…https://t.co/kmwMRGqgjW @benshephard @ranvir01 pic.twitter.com/pwXdr2muXO
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 26, 2017
Good luck surviving Halloween, Richard!
Current mood @GMB pic.twitter.com/um2rjRAQcd
— Richard Arnold (@RichardAArnold) October 26, 2017
Stranger Things lands on Netflix Friday 27th October