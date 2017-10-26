Accessibility Links

Good Morning Britain pranks terrified Millie Bobby Brown during Stranger Things interview

The Eleven actress and co-star Noah Schnapp were left screaming after a demon turned their chat with Richard Arnold upside down

She may be able to crush a Demogorgon with her mind, but Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown was left terrified after getting pranked on Good Morning Britain today.

Speaking to GMB’s Richard Arnold alongside co-star Noah Schnapp (who plays Will Byers in the Netflix series), the Eleven actor screamed and jumped out of her seat when a hooded figure emerged out of the bathroom mid-interview. Schnapp too let out a “Holy crap!” during the scare.

Not in on the prank either, Arnold bolted out of his seat too, before bursting into laughter. “I am 47 years old, I could have had a heart attack!” he shouted. Turning to Brown, he said, “You are dead to me!”

And when Arnold asked if Brown knew about the trick, she replied: “Do you think I would have reacted like that if I were? I had no idea!”

Fortunately, the interview got back on track, but it wasn’t the end of the scares for Arnold. While in the GMB studio later on, a person dressed in a werewolf suit sprung out of a box behind him.

Good luck surviving Halloween, Richard!

Stranger Things lands on Netflix Friday 27th October

Thomas Ling

Writer/researcher, RadioTimes.com


