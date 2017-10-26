Good Morning Britain pranks terrified Millie Bobby Brown during Stranger Things interview

The Eleven actress and co-star Noah Schnapp were left screaming after a demon turned their chat with Richard Arnold upside down

She may be able to crush a Demogorgon with her mind, but Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown was left terrified after getting pranked on Good Morning Britain today.

Advertisement

Speaking to GMB’s Richard Arnold alongside co-star Noah Schnapp (who plays Will Byers in the Netflix series), the Eleven actor screamed and jumped out of her seat when a hooded figure emerged out of the bathroom mid-interview. Schnapp too let out a “Holy crap!” during the scare.

Not in on the prank either, Arnold bolted out of his seat too, before bursting into laughter. “I am 47 years old, I could have had a heart attack!” he shouted. Turning to Brown, he said, “You are dead to me!”

And when Arnold asked if Brown knew about the trick, she replied: “Do you think I would have reacted like that if I were? I had no idea!”

Sorry @milliebbrown for giving you such a fright… but it was worth it for @RichardAArnold's reaction, no? https://t.co/ZdZpI3VMo1 pic.twitter.com/rn0PRhNhvB — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 26, 2017

Fortunately, the interview got back on track, but it wasn’t the end of the scares for Arnold. While in the GMB studio later on, a person dressed in a werewolf suit sprung out of a box behind him.

Good luck surviving Halloween, Richard!

Advertisement

Stranger Things lands on Netflix Friday 27th October