Emmerdale: Charity Dingle robbed at knifepoint as her latest cash con fails

Charity Dingle’s attempt to con her daughter’s rich boyfriend ended in disaster in tonight’s Emmerdale when she ended up robbed at knifepoint after failing to secure cash to stop the Woolpack being repossessed – have her reckless actions lost her the pub?

Returning to the village after a few months away to discover her business is in big financial trouble, Chas Dingle was fuming to learn her co-landlady cousin had forged her signature on a loan that the bank was now chasing them for.

Realising they could lose the Woolie if they don’t rustle up the readies ASAP, remorseful Charity and daughter Debbie explained the stolen car situation that got them in this monetary mess in the first place, but Chas demanded they fix the problem and find the dosh before they got evicted.

With pound signs flashing, Charity suggested Deb tap up ‘sugar daddy’ Tom Waterhouse for a loan by using her feminine charms. Disgusted at her mother’s idea, Deb stormed off – but made the mistake of leaving her phone behind… Seizing an opportunity, cheeky Charity sent Tom a text from her daughter’s phone and arranged a meeting at a swanky bar.

Arriving at the rendezvous, Tom spied Charity and figured out she’d sent the message posing as Debbie. Taking advantage of the fact Charity doesn’t know what he looks like, he sent loyal manservant Graham Foster to take his place and find out what Charity wanted.

As he sidled up on a bar stool next to the gold-digger, Charity wanted to know where his employee was – thinking on his feet, Graham lied that he was actually Tom Waterhouse!

Spinning a line that he poses as his own assistant when he first meets clients as a way of working out who he can trust, he shut Charity’s plea for a quick cash injection into the car hire business – her best flirty moves failed miserably – leaving her foiled as he left her drowning her sorrows, while Tom watched from the sidelines smirking.

Later it looked like Charity had found another mug to fleece as she chatted up a sleazy banker, sozzled and bragging about his big bonus. Luring him back to the pub for a one-night stand, the tables were then turned on the devious Dingle as he sneaked downstairs after they’d slept together and was caught with his hand in the pub till!

Charity realised she’d picked the wrong guy to rinse as he pulled a knife on his victim and scarpered with the cash. Flushed at her epic fail, how will she explain the robbery to Chas? What will Deb’s reaction to her mum posing as her? How long before Charity learns Graham isn’t actually Tom and that she was being played by Debbie’s canny, loaded lover? And has Charity made the complicated set-up between Debbie and Tom even more awkward?

Next week Debbie is freaked out when Tom punches a client who pays her a bit too much attention – after her mum’s little stunt, will Deb feel beholden to her controlling boyfriend?

