EastEnders: Max dumps devious Fi as she double crosses him – what happens next?

The player has been played, but will he expose the plan?

Betrayed Max Branning ended his secret romance with Fi Browning in tonight’s EastEnders after finding out she’d used him to get information for her devious dad, James Willmott-Brown. Is Max getting cold feet about his involvement with the Weyland conspiracy?

Refusing to compromise council-worker girlfriend Carmel Kazemi by stealing info on sealed property bids to progress the corporation’s plans for Albert Square, Max told Willmott-Brown to do his own dirty work – which was met by threats from the dastardly ex-Dagmar landlord that he could expose Max’s machinations to the community and ruin him.

But Maxwell wouldn’t be told and secret lover Fi was impressed at her man for standing up to her bullying father. However, after surprising Max with some saucy action on the kitchen table at the Kazemis’ when he want to collect his belongings, furtive Fi clearly had an agenda and stole his house keys and sneaked back later alone…

Summoned back to the Weyland boardroom up in the clouds, Max and Fi were given a dressing down by angry Willmott-Brown who warned Mr Branning about getting too close his precious daughter.

When Max tried to tell his boss where to go and that Fi was a grown woman, he was stunned as the blonde Browning double crossed her fella there and then and dismissed their dalliance as a casual fling – before delivering the sealed bids on a memory stick to daddy, clearly stolen from Carmel’s laptop when she crept back to the house.

Miffed Max was then collared by deceitful Sophie out of earshot from Willmott-Brown, and she desperately tried to explain she had to cover in front of her controlling dad but she still wanted them to be together and see their plan to make a mint through to the end.

Not used to being played, Max told Fi he’d finally seen her for who she really is and refused to be taken for a mug a minute longer and finished with her.

Tonight’s twist adds to the increasing sense the Willmott-Brown clan are imploding, with emotional issues and infighting threatening to destroy the whole master plan from the inside.

Tuesday’s sniping between Fi and big brother Luke suggested a bitter sibling rivalry for their father’s affection, and Fi’s nervous need to please daddy dearest at the expense of her own feelings tells us this family are on the verge of collapse – and consequently, so is the big plot.

But there are some moves still to be played by Weyland – tomorrow Fi and Uncle Hugo edge closer to evicting the Carters from the Queen Vic with their latest dirty trick, while Luke manipulates Ben about the future of his business to benefit the Willmott-Browns’ evil vision.

Will disillusioned Max blow the whistle, or is he in too deep?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our Week in Walford review show.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.