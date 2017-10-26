Accessibility Links

EastEnders: first look at Hannah Spearritt as Kandice Taylor

The S Club star started filming on location today

BBC JH

EastEnders have released the first pictures of Hannah Spearritt on set as Kandice Taylor.

It was announced earlier today the former S Club 7 singer and star of Primeval would be guesting on the soap later this year as the younger sister of gobby matriarch Karen, and images shot on location today from Hannah’s first scenes show her in character and working with co-stars Lorraine Stanely, aka Karen, and Clair Norris, who plays Kandice’s teenage niece Bernadette.

BBC JH

Spearritt says she is “over the moon to be joining the show, it’s such a huge part of British telly. Walford here I come!”

BBC JH

The show has teased there is a reason why Karen has not spoken about her sibling very much since the Taylors touched down in Walford back in May. The on-location images show the scenes being shot are from the festive season – have the sisters been estranged by a family feud and decided to make amends at Christmas time?

BBC JH

Karen and Bernie have gone to what we presume is Kandice’s house, which looks much nicer than the crowded flat the rest of the brood are crammed into back on Albert Square – is Karen on the scrounge from her more affluent relative?

BBC JH

Spearritt is joining the cast for a short stint and will appear on screen towards the end of the year. Looks like Christmas isn’t going to be quiet for the noisy Taylor clan…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below. Beneath that, there's our Week in Walford review show. 

Johnathon Hughes

Everything EastEnders

