Which celebrities are doing Dancing on Ice 2018?

The ITV reality show is returning in the new year - and here's the celebrities who will reportedly be taking to the ice

After being cancelled in 2014, Dancing on Ice is returning next year.

Advertisement

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are both back to present, while the judging line-up will now feature former coaches Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean alongside Mr Nasty, Jason Gardiner.

The official Dancing on Ice Instagram account is slowly revealing hints as to who has been confirmed for the 2018 line-up, and we’re as sure we can be that’s rugby star Max Evans’s torso and Bake Off winner Candice Brown applying her trademark lipstick.

But here are all the latest rumours for who could be getting their skates on in the new year:

Last year’s winner of The Great British Bake Off looks like she’s set to swap spatulas for skates as she’s reportedly signed up for the first revamped series of Dancing on Ice.

Advertisement

Will she be as good at baking as she is at skating?