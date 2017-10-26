Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Which celebrities are doing Dancing on Ice 2018?

Which celebrities are doing Dancing on Ice 2018?

The ITV reality show is returning in the new year - and here's the celebrities who will reportedly be taking to the ice

Candice Brown - Dancing on Ice rumours 2018

After being cancelled in 2014, Dancing on Ice is returning next year.

Advertisement

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are both back to present, while the judging line-up will now feature former coaches Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean alongside Mr Nasty, Jason Gardiner.

The official Dancing on Ice Instagram account is slowly revealing hints as to who has been confirmed for the 2018 line-up, and we’re as sure we can be that’s rugby star Max Evans’s torso and Bake Off winner Candice Brown applying her trademark lipstick.

But here are all the latest rumours for who could be getting their skates on in the new year:

Candice Brown

Candice Brown - Dancing on Ice rumours 2018
Candice Brown (Getty)

Last year’s winner of The Great British Bake Off looks like she’s set to swap spatulas for skates as she’s reportedly signed up for the first revamped series of Dancing on Ice.

Advertisement

Will she be as good at baking as she is at skating?

Tags

Frances Taylor

Latest news

Stranger Things season 2

How did Stranger Things become Netflix’s biggest show?

Austin Powers mask in Baby Driver (Movie screenshot, EH)

Austin Powers masks are selling out for Halloween… and it’s all thanks to Baby Driver

Everything Dancing on Ice

Candice Brown - Dancing on Ice rumours 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

44191

Dancing on Ice 2014: Two celebrity skaters will leave in the first week

rzxtcyvuybinok

Holly and Phil reunite with Torvill and Dean as Dancing On Ice returns in 2018

Jason Gardiner on Dancing on Ice

Is Jason Gardiner returning to Dancing on Ice? New judging line-up likely to feature 'one old and one new face'

46780

15 facts you might not know about Dancing on Ice

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more