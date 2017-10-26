Austin Powers masks are selling out for Halloween… and it’s all thanks to Baby Driver

Everyone is buying Austin Powers masks because of that confused robbers scene in Edgar Wright’s summer blockbuster

Austin Powers masks featuring the face of Mike Myers are flying off the shelves this Halloween and it’s all because of a scene in Baby Driver.

A mix-up among a trio of robbers in Edgar Wright’s summer blockbuster results in Austin Powers masks mistakenly being used for a heist instead of masks of Michael Myers from the movie Halloween – the joke being that the villain and the Austin Powers actor have the same name.

The Austin Powers masks have sold out on costume websites and are all out of stock on Amazon and eBay.

Wright is delighted by the craze. “I’m very proud,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I feel like through my career, I have given people some very easy Halloween costumes, like Shaun in Shaun of the Dead.

“I even mentioned to Warner Bros that they may ship a lot of masks at Halloween, and I think that’s exactly what’s happened.”

The race for the masks might also have something to do with this year being the 20th anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.