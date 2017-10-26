Apprentice viewers thought the wrong team won after the boys served Wotsits as a luxury snack

"This is literally an hour of torture"

After three consecutive defeats by the girls, the boys finally won a task on The Apprentice on Wednesday night – but nobody thought they deserved it.

The candidates were sent to Wembley Stadium to complete a corporate hospitality task at the Women’s FA Cup final.

Using the shameless strategy of cost-cutting, Andrew Brady led Team Vitality to victory by putting on bowls of cheesy Wotsits in lieu of luxury canapés to clients.

Brady also served water in champagne flutes and undermined women’s football by saying: “Remember, it’s the FA Cup Final but it’s not the men’s FA Cup Final.”

When your clients dont ask for a refund of their £2500 after being served Cheesy Wotsits and tap water #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/wmfakUQdBg — Karen & Claude React (@KarenAndClaude) October 25, 2017

£4.80's worth of Cheesy wotsits and 1 bottle of white wine for corporate🤔 😄😄😄#apprentice — kir (@kir_kirstyince) October 25, 2017

Imagine not asking for a refund from your £2,500 for being served paper bowls of Wotsits and Squares #theapprentice — Oliver Judson (@OliverJudson) October 25, 2017

Holy crap! The boys' clients SHOULD have demanded a refund. One time I say the girls should have won. #theapprentice — Archimedes (@kitpatlecter) October 25, 2017

Can’t believe the boys team clients didn’t ask for a refund. It was a shambles #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/hqocOUz9ti — Noddy (@Noddy_Taylor) October 25, 2017

The boys should not have won that. If they offered me that ‘hospitality’ I would have asked for a refund #TheApprentice — Sharna (@Sharna_17) October 25, 2017

Silently weeping watching The Apprentice… I'm not sure I'd be too happy with wotsits and wine as my meal if I'd hired a box at Wembley!😩 — Gabriella Driver (@gabrielladriver) October 25, 2017

This is literally an hour of torture, Corporate Hospitality and they have wotsits in polystyrene bowls, behave #The Apprentice — Jake Kingsley (@Jake_Kingsley) October 25, 2017

First misogynistic comment there, I doubt it's the first. "It's only the women's FA cup!" #TheApprentice — #Darren (@Dolly_Darren) October 25, 2017

"It is the cup final. But it's not the men's cup final."

How not to motivate the women in the team. — Wee Red Bird (@WeeRedBird) October 25, 2017

Still, it was the girls who lost the task, with Lord Sugar choosing to dismiss candidate Siobhan Smith.

“It was very hard when I got fired because I didn’t do anything wrong, and in real life I would’ve smashed it,” she told RadioTimes.com after being given her marching orders. Read the full interview here.