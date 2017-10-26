Accessibility Links

Amanda Holden asked Tim Peake about visiting the moon… even though he’d never actually been

Awkward...

There was a bit of an awkward moment on Thursday’s edition of This Morning when guest host Amanda Holden asked astronaut Tim Peake about his adventures in space.

“When you went to the moon, did you take a piece of the moon and bring it back home with you? Are you allowed to?” the BGT judge asked, even though Tim Peake never actually left the International Space Station or, indeed, set foot on the moon.

“I wasn’t on the moon, I was in the Space Station,” the British astronaut explained.

Holden has since taken to Twitter, calling herself a tit and telling followers they had “howled” in the break afterwards.

She and her fellow guest host Ben Shephard are standing in for Holly Willoughy and Phillip Schofield over the half-term break, and Peake was on the show to talk about his new book, Ask an Astronaut: My Guide to Life in Space.

Perhaps Holden ought to order a copy.

