Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Where is the Apprentice 2017 house?

Where is the Apprentice 2017 house?

Exactly where is that swanky Notting Hill pad? How much is it worth? And could you afford to rent it?

The Apprentice 2017 house in Notting Hill

“This fridge is bigger than my entire kitchen,” says one of the Apprentice candidates as they take a tour of their new home in week one of the BBC business reality show – and a lot of viewers will be having similar thoughts.

Advertisement

With seven bedrooms, three bathrooms, a reception room, dining room, family room and smoking room, plus that huge kitchen, the massive town house in Notting Hill, west London, boasts a floor space of 6,404 square foot, or 595 square metres for those a metric bent.

And with a spacious south-facing garden, interior design by Nicky Haslam and “exquisite craftsmanship throughout” the property on Bassett Road W10 is available to rent via Zoopla for the bargain price of £29,033 per calendar month, or £6,700 per week, and is said to be worth in the region of £13 million.

“You guys think you can purchase something like this any time soon?” Jeffery Wan asks his fellow candidates.

“Hundred per cent,” says Harrison Jones.

We’ll believe that when we see it…

Advertisement

The Apprentice is on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1

Tags

Paul Jones

Deputy Editor - RadioTimes.com

Latest news

ITV JH

Coronation Street: Phelan kidnaps Vinny – but why hasn’t he let Andy go?

The Apprentice 2017 episode 4

The Apprentice episode 4 preview: the wine might run out at Wembley, but there’s no shortage of whining

Everything The Apprentice

The Apprentice 2017 episode 4
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Apprentice's Lord Sugar, Karren Brady and Claude Littner

Former Apprentice winners make surprise boardroom appearance in new series opener

Lord Sugar

Lord Sugar: I launched Piers Morgan’s TV career

65100

Boardroom assassin and champion gurner Nick Hewer was the best thing about The Apprentice

Lord Sugar The Apprentice

Lord Sugar: If I was BBC director-general I’d find the money to keep shows like Bake Off

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more