This Country creators reveal when series two will hit screens

Charlie and Daisy Cooper are back with a second series of the BBC3 Cotswolds mockumentary – and so is their dad...

Kerry and Kurtan will be back on our screens and up to no good for a second series of This Country in “February or March 2018”, the show’s creators and stars have revealed.

Advertisement

Filming wrapped last Thursday in Northleach for the BBC3 mockumentary that explores the modern lives of young people in the Cotswolds, sibling creators Charlie and Daisy Cooper told RadioTimes.com.

The first series was lauded by critics who compared it to The Office and People Just Do Nothing, but the pair – who have both been named BAFTA Breakthrough Brits – admitted that reviews in their home county have been, well, mixed.

“Mostly we’ve had really positive feedback,” said Charlie. “We didn’t quite know what to expect when it came out – especially when lots of characters are based on locals. But because of the references to villages and places around people love it.

“It’s a part of the country that hasn’t had much exposure on TV.”

But not everyone was convinced, the Coopers told us, including a woman in Northleach who ran out of her house wielding a broom during filming, and a man who works at their local Tesco.

In terms of what we can expect from series two, which will have six episodes as before, the siblings were hesitant to give much away – but they did say that they would be getting into the “layers of Len” and that their real-life dad would also be reprising his role.

“He’s a f***ing narcissist,” Daisy said. “What was really funny was after the first series came out, he was walking around big Tesco just waiting to get recognised and he was really upset that nobody stopped him.”

When they’re writing together, do the Coopers argue?

Daisy: “All the f***ing time.”

Charlie: “No, we’ve been alright!”

Daisy: “Yeah, but you’ve got to learn to be nice to me because you do get very irritated.”

Charlie: “I get frustrated because you’re f***ing annoying.”

Advertisement

Daisy: “He gets annoyed because I can’t cross roads on my own.”