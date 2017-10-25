Accessibility Links

The Grand Tour is back filming in the studio tent as season two draws near

Hammond, May and Clarkson are back in the studio tent, which now has a permanent home in the Cotswolds

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May in The Grand Tour studio tent (Amazon, JG)

After a couple of health scares delayed the return of Amazon’s The Grand Tour, hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are back filming the studio tent sections of the show.

The show’s official Twitter account revealed last night that the ‘live’ audience section of the Amazon Prime Video series begin filming today, and James May followed up with a confirmation this morning.

The show’s hotly anticipated second season has faced a number of issues this time round: Hammond was hospitalised following a dramatic crash while filming the show in the Swiss mountains in June, which Clarkson called the “most frightening” accident he had ever witnessed.

Clarkson found himself in a hospital bed a couple of months later, after coming down with pneumonia. The Grand Tour producer Andy Wilman confirmed that Clarkson was back filming in September, adding, “We’re playing catch-up now with our filming schedule like crazy.”

The new season of the show will see the studio tent – which travelled to various locations in the first season – find a permanent home in the Cotswolds, rather conveniently close to Clarkson’s home.

According to Amazon, the decision to stay put in Blighty this season was made to preserve the hosts’ “sore joints, struggling lungs and combined age of 158”, and, given recent events, it’s probably for the best.

James May is so excited that he chopped off his trademark locks.

There is no word as yet on when The Grand Tour will air, but is expected to be released before the end of the year.

