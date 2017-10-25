The Apprentice episode 4 preview: the wine might run out at Wembley, but there’s no shortage of whining

Here's what to expect from the fourth episode of The Apprentice, from what the task is to who has to sing for their others' supper

We should’ve guessed from the beginning.

Usually on The Apprentice, the shots of candidates getting ready in the dark at some ungodly hour of the morning involve the ironing of shirts and the ironing of hair. But in the fourth episode, we’re “treated” (heavy inverted commas, there) to some bars of Harrison Jones singing in the shower.

Why, we hear you ask. Well it’s because we’re being prepped and given a taster of what’s to come in this week’s Apprentice, airing on Wednesday.

Making their way to Wembley Stadium, teams Vitality and Graphene meet Lord Sugar, Karren Brady and Claude Littner to hear that their task this week is to lay on a VIP hospitality box for the women’s FA Cup Final the very next day.

After three weeks and three losses, the boys’ team needs to be weighted up so one of the girls moves over to join Vitality.

Curating an exclusive experience for 14 clients, one team decides that buying plenty (and we mean plenty) of booze is the way forward, while another gets far too stuck in doing taste tests in the Wembley kitchen ahead of selecting their canapés and main meals to serve. When one plate is polished off in its entirety, Karren can’t help but hide her disapproval.

But at least that’s better than opening up a multipack of Wotsits and leaving them lying around on paper plates. Which, by the way, is exactly what one team actually does…

After some disappointing negotiations, James White is left tearing his hair out and tearing up the budget. Because it’s not just about the food and drink – it’s also about the entertainment. The teams are given a roster of performers who they can pay to entertain their guests. But when the boys realise that a magician will cost them £700, they roll out their plan B.

Despite the client specifically saying they didn’t want it to be “awkward”, here’s where Harrison comes in. He’s poked with a big metaphorical stick and told to sing a rendition of My Way for the assembled guests who don’t quite know what to make of what they’re seeing.

“I’ve sung in the shower to myself, and now I’m singing at Wembley stadium at an FA cup final!” We’re not sure a small box is the same as being in the centre of the pitch, but never mind.

And that’s not even the most cringeworthy thing that happens all episode. That accolade has to go to Bushra Shaikh, who gives an incredibly awkward speech on the history of Wembley, which basically just involves explaining how football is played there and that the 1966 World Cup took place in the stadium.

It takes some doing when that’s more embarrassing than Sajan Shah dressed as a giant bag of popcorn.

Meanwhile the bad blood between Siobhan Smith, Elizabeth McKenna and literally everyone else continues, Jade English becomes the focus of negativity from other team mates when she sells candy floss and a VIP pregnant guest is left with just a flute of tap water to drink after a big mix up. Oops.

The Apprentice airs Wednesday 25th October at 9pm on BBC1