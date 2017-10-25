When is The Apprentice 2017 on TV? Who are the candidates? Is Lord Sugar returning? Everything you need to know

The Apprentice 2017 continues on BBC1 – here's everything you need to know about Lord Sugar's latest series

What time is The Apprentice on TV?

The competition continues 9pm Wednesday 25th October, BBC1

What’s going to happen this episode?

“We need to SMASH this event! Rrrrggghh!” Team Vitality’s project manager is flexing his pecs and doing an impression of the Incredible Hulk – if the Incredible Hulk worked in corporate hospitality.

The pumped-up PM has already admitted on camera that “I don’t have a filter – I speak and my mind catches up,” which doesn’t sound like a great recipe for charming clients at a VIP box in Wembley, but that’s the task.

It’s the women’s FA Cup final and the teams have to negotiate a package of food, drink and entertainment with clients. The Hulk’s team cut every corner they can. White wine? One bottle between 14 people should do it. Entertainment? Never mind shelling out for a magician, one of us can sing.

Meanwhile, luckily for them, team Graphene has turned into a stop-start shouting contest that Lord Sugar describes as “a war zone”. Those guys really don’t like each other.

Review by David Butcher

Who are The Apprentice 2017 candidates?

Who got fired last week?

Week 3’s robot challenge saw ‘Tory Boy’ Elliot Van Emden fired. He’s the third candidate to be booted out the contest after Danny Grant and Jeff Wan.

Is Lord Sugar going to be in the next episode?

Very much so. The mogul is back to break in a new batch of business wannabes.

Who else is joining Lord Sugar?

Karen Brady and Claude Littner will be back by Lord Sugar’s side. Brady revealed to Radio Times ahead of the new series that she insisted on equal pay with her colleague Claude.

Addressing the furore over the BBC’s gender pay gap, she said, “Most shocking was the disparity between men and women effectively doing the same job.

“Emily…what’s her name? From Newsnight. Yes, Maitlis. She wasn’t on the list but her counterpart, Evan Davis, is on almost double. Gary Linekar earns £1.8 million, while his female equivalent, Clare Balding, is on £199,000. He is not overpaid; she is shockingly underpaid. A lot of the men should be forcing the BBC to pay more.”

What has the 2016 Apprentice winner been up to since?

2016 winner Alana Spencer told us she’s been in constant contact with Lord Sugar since the show finished.

She’s set up her new company Ridiculously Rich producing handcrafted cakes and baking subscriptions, and Sugar’s doing his best to use his social media pulling power to push the brand.

Is the Bridge Cafe still in The Apprentice?

Yes, yes it is. You can find out how to visit it here.