The Last Jedi director teases Carrie Fisher’s final scenes in Star Wars: “Emotional, intense, joyful”

Star Wars director Rian Johnson has teased Carrie Fisher’s “beautiful and complete” final scenes in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

In an interview with USA Today, the director remained tight-lipped about specific details but assured fans that the actress – who tragically passed away last year shortly after completing her work on the film – would receive a fitting farewell.

“I felt very strongly that we don’t try to change her performance,” he said, adding that it will be “really sad, but really joyful”.

“Having these scenes in the film recontextualise tragically with her not being here anymore, it’s incredibly emotional,” he said.

“For the next few months, seeing the fans … process the loss and celebrate her as Leia one last time, it’s going to be intense. I think it’s going to be really sad but really joyful, I hope. She really kicks [butt] as General Leia, and I’m happy for that.”

The director also spoke on Leia’s relationship with Poe Dameron, confirming that she sees him as the future of the Resistance.

“She definitely saw that potential in him and in The Last Jedi, we dig into that more. We’ve seen how heroic he is and now we’re going to see him challenged in terms of stepping up to the next level. It takes more than heroics to be a leader, or so I’m told.”

Star Wars Episode XIII: The Last Jedi will be released in UK cinemas on 14th December