Siobhan Smith details the “horrible” and “horrendous” abuse she’s received from Apprentice viewers

The budding businesswoman says she's had a "really hard ten days" after receiving verbal abuse from Apprentice fans

The Apprentice’s Siobhan Smith has revealed that she has been trolled and harassed by viewers over her appearance on the show.

Smith, who became the fourth candidate to be fired after this week’s task, spoke to RadioTimes.com about how she found herself the subject of abuse from viewers who branded her “a man” and a “bully” during her stint on the BBC1 business competition.

“I’ve been trolled a hell of a lot,” she revealed. “In some aspects I’m kind of glad I got fired because it has got very personal with some people. It’s been horrible, especially as some people found out my personal email and started harassing me as well, calling me a man, transgender, a bully.

“I’ve had a really hard ten days to be honest with you – it’s been horrendous. It’s not fair.”

Known for her outspoken views and clashes with fellow candidates including Elizabeth McKenna and Sarah Lynn (not to mention the one with Lord Sugar’s aide Karren Brady in week one), Smith said that she hopes the messages will cease now that she’s no longer in the process.

“I think people don’t actually see that I’m a human and a mother of a four year old,” she explained. “And when it gets personal, it’s not nice at all because I’m actually a good person and I went into this programme to show that I’m a good business person, not for people to hate me for being who I am.

“I’m just trying to survive like everyone else is in life. When people start to try and destroy you it’s really really hard.”

The Apprentice airs Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1