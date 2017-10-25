Meet the cast of Clique

The BBC drama follows an society of elite women, but who exactly are they? Here's the low down on the cast and characters, ahead of the series airing on BBC1

An elite society of alpha women. A ruthless university mentor. Two friends pushed to the edge. New BBC3 drama Clique certainly leaps in areas young adult drama hasn’t explored on the box, exploring up how ambition plays out in young women at university.

Created by Skins writer Jess Brittain, and partly based on her own experiences, this new drama follows Holly and Georgia, two best friends who are drawn into a leading group of girls, with Louise Brealey at the helm.

Ambition. Passion. Determination.

So, who are the girls of the secret society? Here’s all you need to know about the cast and characters of Clique.

Louise Brealey will star as Jude McDermid

Who is Jude McDermid?

She’s the headstrong economics lecturer and philosopher who doubles as head of the Solasta Women’s Initiative, the organisation that recruits female students into elite bespoke internships.

Where have I seen her before?

In Sherlock as Molly Hooper, specialist registrar in the morgue at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, hopelessly in love with the super-sleuth. Brealey also played Dr Amelia Frayn in Ripper Street and Roxanne Bird in Casualty from 2002 to 2004.

Synnove Karlsen as Holly McStay

Who is Holly?

Highly perceptive and self-assured, Holly is the resilient main character of the show. She’s smart, likeable and ambitious, but these qualities mean she doesn’t quite fit in with her university peers. That’s before she enters the Clique…

Where have I seen her before?

Nowhere on TV before. She’s starred in several drama school productions, but Clique is her first screen role.

Aisling Franciosi as Georgia Cunningham

Who is Georgia?

Although she’s Holly’s excitable best friend, Georgia is determined prove she’s most talented of the duo. And the Clique gives her the perfect platform to do just that…

Where have I seen her before?

You probably recognise her from The Fall, where the Italian actress played Katie Benedetto. Franciosi also starred as a young Lyanna Stark in the last episode of Game of Thrones and Kate Crawford in Legends.