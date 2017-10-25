Meet Apprentice candidate Sarah Lynn: the sweets entrepreneur who compares herself to Margaret Thatcher

The confectionary company owner says "I'm a lady that's not for turning"

The Apprentice 2017 candidates: Sarah Lynn

Age: 35

Advertisement

Occupation: Owner of a confectionary company

Lives: London

Twitter: @Mrs_Sarah_Lynn_

She says: “Women are like teabags – you don’t know how strong they are until you put them in hot water”.

Who is Sarah Lynn?

Sarah Lynn is the owner of high-end, grown-up confectionary company Sweets in the City.

In her Blind Date-esque audition tape, she compared Lord Alan Sugar to a lemon sherbert: “he is bright and firm and crunchy on the outside, but I think in the middle theres a big bit of fizz and bang”, and herself to Margaret Thatcher: “I’m tough, I’m a lady that’s not for turning, like she was,” she says, “I think the future of UK business is going to be in the hands of the few that are willing to get their hands dirty, and I’m definitely one of them”.

Today's the day ! The Apprentice 2017 screens today and we are rooting for our very own @mrs_sarah_lynn_ aka The Queen of Confectionery 🍭🍭 pic.twitter.com/B8TlK196Uo — Sweets in the City (@SweetsintheCity) October 4, 2017

What can we expect from Sarah?

If her audition tape is anything to go by, plenty of sweet-related puns, and a fair amount of tenacity.

Advertisement

The Apprentice airs Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1.