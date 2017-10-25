Meet Apprentice candidate Sarah-Jayne Clark: “I don’t trust people. I just think they’re fake”

Sarah is a self-confessed cynic who thinks everyone has a hidden agenda – bodes well for the group work, doesn't it?

The Apprentice 2017 candidates: Sarah-Jayne Clark

Age: 25

Occupation: Owner, clothing shop

Lives: Derbyshire

Most ridiculous quote: “I’m not a manipulative person, I never have been, never will be, but if someone wants to get in my way, I’ll move them out of my way”

Who is Sarah Jayne Clark?

Ladies’ fashion shop owner Sarah Jayne is a self-confessed cynic. “I don’t trust people, I always think they’ve got a hidden agenda. I just think they’re fake”, she says. That’s a belief that will probably serve her well in the Apprentice house, though it might put her at a disadvantage when it comes to teamwork.

She says she’s already done the 9 to 5 and it drove her “insane” because she felt claustrophobic and hated being told what to do. Here’s hoping Lord Sugar wasn’t expecting to boss her about because it sounds as though Sarah Jayne would be having none of it.

What can we expect from her?

We can tell that she’s driven and quite determined to win, so we’ll expect nothing less than maximum effort from Sarah Jayne. “I am somebody who actually walks the walk,” she says, so we’re guessing she’ll be keeping the mindless chatter to a minimum.

She won’t be manipulative but will do whatever it takes to finish first. “My game plan is to win so I will do anything and everything possible. I’m not a manipulative person, I never have been never will be, but if someone wants to get in my way, I’ll move them out of my way.”

Oooh er.

The Apprentice airs Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1.