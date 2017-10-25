Meet Apprentice candidate Ross Fretten: “I’m either eccentric or a bit of a creep”

The Essex-based businessman says “I’m usually the smartest person in any room, and I’ll make sure people know that”

The Apprentice 2017 candidates: Ross Fretten

Age: 29

Occupation: Digital Product Consultant

Lives: Essex

Twitter: @RossFretten

Who is Ross Fretten?

Ross helps businesses launch digital products and services. He describes himself as a doer, known for “ridiculously hard work”, though he suggests he can be a divisive figure amongst his co-workers. “Depending on your perspective, I suppose I’m either eccentric or a bit of a creep”, he said.

“I don’t think there’s anybody in history I could compare myself to, really”, he says. “I have no role models, I have nobody that I look up to and aspire to be like – I just do what I want, and make sure I get it done.”

What can we expect from Ross?

While Ross’ audition tape makes him look very, very self assured, he told BBC Essex that he likes to “balance modesty with grotesque arrogance”. He said it, not us!

