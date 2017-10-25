Accessibility Links

Meet Apprentice candidate Harrison Jones: “My mum used to tell me I was the chosen one”

The property developer also has his own healthy eating brand. And luxury streetwear range.

The Apprentice 2017 candidates: Harrison Jones

Age: 27

Occupation: Sales Executive

Lives: London

Twitter: @jones_harrison

Most ridiculous quote: “I’ve got a black patch in my hair – my mum used to tell me I was the chosen one.”

Who is Harrison Jones?

After leaving school at 16, Harrison immediately went to work for tile and kitchen company Porcelanosa. But at age 19 he left to start his own landscaping business, which he ran for three years.

He now works as a property developer and is launching his own brand of menswear and healthy eating grub.

What to expect from Harrison

Although he claims to have plenty of passion for The Apprentice, don’t rely on Harrison to do your numbers. Here’s a tweet he sent out ahead of the series…

Of course, 67% of 10million is actually 6.7million. And while we’re on the topic, the population of the UK is 65.64m, so 67% of the country is actually about 44 million people.

Still, getting your figures wrong by 35 million couldn’t hurt if you were a business owner, right?

The Apprentice airs Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1

