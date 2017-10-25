Meet Apprentice candidate Charles Burns: “When life throws you lemons, make and sell lemonade for a healthy profit”
The former Tesco worker is now employed by his family's watch business
The Apprentice 2017 candidates: Charles Burns
Age: 24
Occupation: Management Consultant
Lives: Manchester
Twitter: @charlesoburns
Most ridiculous quote: “When life throws you lemons, make and sell lemonade for a healthy profit”
Who is Charles Burns?
Starting out in Tesco, Charles then joined his family’s watch business Burns Jewellers group. He’s also got four other registered businesses, including a consultancy firm and a watch comparison site, Claritycat.com, which mysteriously doesn’t exist online at the moment despite being a registered company.
Fun fact: he’s absolutely obsessed with time. Each one of his Instagram photos has a massive time stamp attached. Because, erm, watches?
What can we expect from Charles?
Plenty of chatter: Charles himself admits he can talk too much and doesn’t always listen. You can also expect him to go all out – he says as long as it’s within the rules, he will stop at nothing to win.
