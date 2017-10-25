Emmerdale: Cain rejected by Harriet after steamy kiss – will she leave the village?

Emmerdale’s Cain Dingle is not having a good week. First he’s rejected by ex-wife Moira after an emotional showdown in which he begged her to take him back so they could be a proper family with new baby Isaac, and tonight his other old flame Harriet Finch was on the verge of leaving the village despite him begging for another chance. How many times can one man be dumped in the space of a few days?

Advertisement

Overhearing Harriet talking to Ross Barton about potentially taking on a new parish in Oxford after all the recent upheaval with her love life, Cain collared the vivacious vicar and demanded to know her future plans.

Laying his heart on the line – much like he did to Moira the other day (although his speech wasn’t quite as heartfelt) – Cain told Harriet he didn’t want her to go and turned on the rugged bad boy charm the ladies can’t resist. Except it seems they can… Harriet seemed to be wavering as the pair shared a steamy kiss outside the garage.

But despite the snog, it obviously wasn’t enough to make Harriet want to stick around so she pulled away and walked off seemingly resolute – leaving Cain with yet another dent to his ego after Moira said she hated him and demanded he leave her and Isaac alone.

So what will Harriet ultimately decide? She confirmed that nothing was set in stone just yet about moving to Oxford. Will she really leave the village behind? And who does Cain genuinely love, her or Moira? Is the lady of the cloth second prize in his eyes? Should he try one last time to resurrect Coira before concentrating on Charriet? And are we really expected to believe Cain would have worse romantic luck this week than Paddy Kirk?!

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.