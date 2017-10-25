Coronation Street: Phelan kidnaps Vinny – but why hasn’t he let Andy go?

Coronation Street villain Pat Phelan took another hostage tonight when he abducted old enemy Vinny Ashford and locked him up in the basement of the derelict house where he’s also secretly been keeping Andy Carver incarcerated. But it appears he’s going back on his word to Andy about the plan to swap one prisoner for another, as he didn’t set him free as was promised… What’s Pat got in mind?

In what’s been billed as a huge week for evil Phelan, the bad boy builder lured Vinny to a clandestine meeting on the pretence of wanting his share of the cash they conned the cobbles residents out of last year when he did a runner after their property scam. However, Pat turned the tables and punched Vinny before drugging him and dragging him to his creepy dungeon.

Nervy Andy, who was under the impression he was going to be released to capture Vinny – who Phelan has lied was responsible for his surrogate dad Michael Rodwell’s death – panicked when Pat brought his unconscious new prisoner and chained him up. Pointing out this was not part of the plan, Andy started to wonder why his tormentor had gone back on his word.

Urging his captive to calm down and trust him, Phelan menacingly assured Andy they’d “find a way to make it work” and that by tomorrow, they’d all be free and this whole thing will be over…

So what exactly is Phelan’s master plan now? Knowing Pat, he’s been stringing Andy along and despite what he says probably had no intention of setting him free. Which begs the question, what on earth is he going to do with two hostages? Corrie has promised that by the end of the week, the biggest baddie on the cobbles will make a final decision about the future of his prisoners…

Meanwhile, Pat’s daughter Nicola Rubinstein had a very interesting conversation with Anna Windass. While Nicola knows the cafe worker has never been her long-lost dad’s biggest fan, it wasn’t until a frank conversation in hospital as they awaited news of teen tearaway Seb Franklin following his accident that the full extent of Anna and Phelan’s feud came to light.

Revealing to a shocked Nicola how Pat forced her to have sex with him to stop his intimidation and blackmail campaign against her family, Anna pushes the youth worker into confronting her father in upcoming episodes – adding to the pressure on Phelan.

With his life in Weatherfield under threat and the net closing in, the stage is set for an unmissable double bill on Friday…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

