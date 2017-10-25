Accessibility Links

Jeremy Corbyn set to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox

The Labour leader is reported to be sharing the sofa with a mystery celebrity

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is set to make an appearance on a celebrity edition of Channel 4’s Gogglebox in aid of Stand up to Cancer.

According to reports, the politician is expected to share a sofa with a mystery celebrity on the show, which films viewers reactions to a variety of the country’s TV programmes.

A Labour source told the BBC: “He’s really looking forward to it – it’s a great programme for a great cause.”

Corbyn is not expected to be filmed at home, and it is not yet clear which shows he will be watching, though he revealed recently that he is an EastEnders fan.

Previous celebrities to have appeared on the celebrity edition of the show include Noel Gallagher, Naomi Campbell, Niall Horan and Miranda Hart.

Now to speculate on who Corbyn’s celebrity companion will be. Fingers crossed for Theresa May?

Celebrity Gogglebox will air on Channel 4 next month

