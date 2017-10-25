Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Who’s left The Great British Bake Off 2017? Full list of eliminated contestants and Star Bakers

Who’s left The Great British Bake Off 2017? Full list of eliminated contestants and Star Bakers

See the results from every week of Bake Off 2017, including who left and who's been named Star Baker

Bake Off class of 2017

The Great British Bake Off 2017 ends this Tuesday on Channel 4, which means we are down to the final three.

Advertisement

Take a look back at how this series played out week by week by looking at the results from each week’s episode of The Great British Bake Off 2017 so far, as well as the Star Baker leaderboard below.

The Great British Bake Off 2017 final airs at 8pm on Tuesday 31st October on Channel 4.

Updated 24th October 2017

BAKE OFF 2017 RESULTS

WEEK 1: Cake 

peter-bake-off

The Star Baker in week one was Steven Carter-Bailey.

The first contestant to leave the competition was Peter Abatan.

WEEK 2: Biscuits

Great British Bake Off contestant Chris

The Star Baker in week two was (again) Steven Carter-Bailey.

The second contestant to leave the competition was Chris Geiger.

WEEK 3: Bread

Bake Off Flo

The Star Baker in week three was Julia Chernogorova.

The third contestant to leave the competition was Flo Atkins.

WEEK 4: Caramel 

Bake Off 2017 Tom

The Star Baker in week four was Kate Lyon.

The fourth contestant to leave the competition was Tom Hetherington.

WEEK 5: PUDDING

Great British Bake Off contestant James

The Star Baker in episode five was Sophie Faldo.

The fifth baker to leave the competition was James Hillery.

WEEK 6: PASTRY

Great British Bake Off contestant Julia

The Star Baker in episode six was Liam Charles.

The sixth baker to leave the competition was Julia Chernogorova.

WEEK 7: ITALIAN

GBBO8 Baker Portrait Yan Iceingcake 944

The Star Baker in episode seven was Steven Carter-Bailey.

The seventh baker to leave the competition was Yan.

WEEK 8: FORGOTTEN BAKES

Great British Bake Off contestant Liam Charles

The Star Baker in episode eight was Stacey Hart.

The eighth baker to leave the competition was Liam Charles.

WEEK 9: Patisserie

Bake Off 2017's Stacey Hart, photographed exclusively for Radio Times by Richard Grassie
Bake Off 2017’s Stacey Hart, photographed exclusively for Radio Times by Richard Grassie

The Star Baker in episode nine was Sophie Faldo

The ninth baker to leave the competition was Stacey Hart.

BAKE OFF 2017 STAR BAKER LEADERBOARD

1. Steven Carter-Bailey (STAR BAKER 3 TIMES)

2. Sophie Faldo (STAR BAKER 2 TIMES)

3. Kate Lyon (STAR BAKER 1 TIME)

3. Stacey Hart (STAR BAKER 1 TIME)

3. Liam Charles (STAR BAKER 1 TIME)

Advertisement

3. Julia Chernogorova (STAR BAKER 1 TIME)

Tags

Eleanor Bley Griffiths

Writer, RadioTimes.com

Latest news

Jason Gardiner on Dancing on Ice

Is Jason Gardiner returning to Dancing on Ice? New judging line-up likely to feature 'one old and one new face'

Carrie Fisher as General Organa in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm, JG)

The Last Jedi director teases Carrie Fisher’s final scenes in Star Wars: “Emotional, intense, joyful”

Everything The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off's Stacey Hart
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Great British Bake Off meet the bakers

The Great British Bake Off 2017: who’s in the final?

Bake Off Flo

The Great British Bake Off’s Flo Atkins is actually a really good rapper

135663.d8f54398-fbef-4689-a4c2-abf453047f40

Jo Brand will return to host Bake Off spin-off An Extra Slice on Channel 4

Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding

Innuendos live on in The Great British Bake Off – thanks to Noel Fielding

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more