The Great British Bake Off 2017: who’s in the final?

Find out more about all the bakers competing for the Channel 4 Bake Off crown this Tuesday – and who has already left the Bake Off tent

The Great British Bake Off 2017 ends next Tuesday – and there are just three bakers left to battle it out for the Bake Off crown.

Over ten weeks we’ve seen the 12 keen contestants whittled down, and now Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith have to pick a winner.

Find out more about all the bakers who have made it to the final – and who has already left the Bake Off tent – by clicking on the pictures below.

Updated 25th October

Who has left The Great British Bake Off 2017?

Peter Abatan – left in Week 1

Chris Geiger – left in Week 2

Flo Atkins – left in Week 3

Tom Hetherington – left in Week 4

James Hillery – left in Week 5

Julia Chernogorova – left in Week 6

Chuen-Yan – left in Week 7

Liam Charles – left in Week 8

Stacey Hart – left in Week 9