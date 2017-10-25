Accessibility Links

The Great British Bake Off 2017: who’s in the final?

The Great British Bake Off 2017: who’s in the final?

Find out more about all the bakers competing for the Channel 4 Bake Off crown this Tuesday – and who has already left the Bake Off tent

Great British Bake Off meet the bakers

The Great British Bake Off 2017 ends next Tuesday – and there are just three bakers left to battle it out for the Bake Off crown.

Over ten weeks we’ve seen the 12 keen contestants whittled down, and now Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith have to pick a winner.

Find out more about all the bakers who have made it to the final – and who has already left the Bake Off tent – by clicking on the pictures below.

Updated 25th October

Kate Lyon

Great British Bake Off 2017 contestant Kate

Steven Carter-Bailey

Steven Bake Off 2017

Sophie Faldo

Bake Off 2017 Sophie

Who has left The Great British Bake Off 2017?

Peter Abatan – left in Week 1

peter-bake-off

Chris Geiger – left in Week 2

Great British Bake Off contestant Chris

Flo Atkins – left in Week 3

Great British Bake Off contestant Flo

Tom Hetherington – left in Week 4

GBBO8 Baker Tom 1401

James Hillery – left in Week 5

James Hillery Bake Off 2017

Julia Chernogorova – left in Week 6

Great British Bake Off contestant Julia

Chuen-Yan – left in Week 7

Yan

Liam Charles – left in Week 8

Great British Bake Off contestant Liam Charles

Stacey Hart – left in Week 9

stacey-hart

Everything The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off's Stacey Hart
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

