Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
6 things you need to know before watching Top of the Lake series 2

6 things you need to know before watching Top of the Lake series 2

Catch up with the story so far for Detective Robin Griffin, played by Elisabeth Moss

144153.8571f33c-2902-43d0-b0f5-40fad38d40ae

Can’t remember the events of series one? Here’s a brief refresher course on the life of Detective Robin Griffin (Elisabeth Moss)…

Advertisement
1

In series one, Griffin was recalled from her new life in Sydney to work on a child abuse case in her home town in New Zealand, and discovered that historic events still had the power to floor her.


2

Griffin’s drive to uncover abuse is motivated by personal history. As a 15-year-old in a remote community on New Zealand’s South Island, she was raped by a gang of local men and gave birth to a daughter, who she had adopted.

144145.11d9a7e1-58a3-4c3e-9ec3-f6b4529018dc

The first series saw Robin uncover the truth about colleague DCI Al Parker

3

After being reunited with her teenage boyfriend, she was set to get married to him but then called off the wedding at the last minute.

144151.d70b3826-bf99-4887-bbeb-6ed83cb0a292
Advertisement

The first series followed Robin as she investigated a pregnant 12 year-old girl’s disappearance. The case was made increasingly complicated after the detective started a relationship with the missing girl’s half-brother, Johnno

4

In series two, the story leaps forward four years. Robin, now determinedly celibate, has returned to work in Sydney, where her estranged daughter, Mary, has grown up.


5

Struggling to assert her authority in a very male incident room — although she has a female colleague, played by Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie — she is frustrated by her present life and still struggling with her past.

144148.cc1e4019-afe3-47b1-b004-9420f261651b

6

When Mary decides to contact her birth mother — and when a body washes up on Bondi Beach — Robin is led into a web of corruption and exploitation in the darkest heart of the city.

144149.8dc84b79-53b2-4840-a93c-b2bc6a45effe

Tags

Latest news

Helen Mirren stars in new horror movie Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built (YouTube, JG)

Helen Mirren’s new horror film Winchester is about a real-life haunted house which you can actually visit

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 09: Ben Mendelsohn attends the "Una" premiere, as part of the 2017 Sydney Film Festival at State Theatre on June 9, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Getty, BA)

Ben Mendelsohn in talks to star as the villain in the upcoming Captain Marvel film

Everything Top of the Lake

144153.8571f33c-2902-43d0-b0f5-40fad38d40ae
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

32973

Top of the Lake: Discover the New Zealand setting behind the drama

143261.abc73eab-d9de-47df-b03e-bba8d2ef2519

BBC to release all six episodes of Top of the Lake: China Girl in one go on BBC iPlayer

32938

Top of the Lake: broadcast date and time confirmed

110422

Nicole Kidman joins Top of the Lake series two cast

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more