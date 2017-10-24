Hollyoaks: Sienna goes into labour next week as she tries to escape Warren

Pregnant Sienna Blake goes into labour next week as she tries to escape from Warren Fox – in dire need of medical attention she begs her evil ex to take her to hospital. Will Sienna and her twins make it?

Fuming Foxy has been holding Sienna hostage in a remote country cottage since he rumbled her plan to disappear from the village before their babies were born, with his sick master plan being to take the twins as soon as they arrive and do a runner with them himself.

Desperate to escape her prison, Sienna makes a daring but ultimately futile bid for freedom, and is found crouching behind Warren’s car – but he’s unaware she’s secretly a carved a message saying ‘help me’ in the framework of the vehicle, hoping that when he drives back to the village someone will notice and alarm bells will ring.

Angry at her actions, Warren refuses to let Sienna out of his sight until she goes into labour and reminds the expectant father that due to the complications in her pregnancy she needs a c-section operation to safely deliver the babies.

Panicking as the contractions take hold, Warren faces a dilemma – should he go to the hospital and risk Sienna getting away, or endanger the lives of his unborn kids and keep her in the cottage until she drops? And has he taken a crash course in midwifery since kidnapping Ms Blake?

Warren is also unaware that Sienna is still battling cancer, as she lied about receiving the all-clear from doctors earlier in the year.

With the stakes as high as they can be, what does the future hold for Sienna, Warren and their little ones?

